Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,643 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.64. 69,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

