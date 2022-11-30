Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. 74,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,560. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.