Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

