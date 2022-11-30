Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Aptiv accounts for 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.7 %

APTV traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

