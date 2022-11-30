Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $8,057,979 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 195,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,016,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.