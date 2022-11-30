Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,066. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

