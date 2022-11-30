Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 1.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $1,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $96,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $1,904,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,704,167 shares of company stock worth $1,124,624,686. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.79.

STZ traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.02 and its 200-day moving average is $241.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.