PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,203. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

See Also

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

