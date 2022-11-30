PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,203. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
