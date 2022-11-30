Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($62.89) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.16) to €71.00 ($73.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($68.04) to €70.00 ($72.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 0.4 %

PUBGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 23,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.