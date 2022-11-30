Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

