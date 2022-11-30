Pure Storage, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

PSTG stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $381,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

