Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Raised by Analyst

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for The GEO Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.85 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

