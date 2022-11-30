Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Boosted by DA Davidson

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

NYSE SMAR opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

