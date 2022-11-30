Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Cut by Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for SPAR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
SPAR Group Stock Down 3.0 %
SPAR Group stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
