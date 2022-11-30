Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Cut by Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for SPAR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPAR Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for SPAR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.39% of SPAR Group worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

