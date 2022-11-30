Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Reduced by Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.37.

NYSE:DKS opened at $118.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $130.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

