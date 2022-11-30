Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,055 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 330,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,984. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $420.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Cowen decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

