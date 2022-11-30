Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 20.1% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Starbucks by 69.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 214.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. 116,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

