Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,871. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.