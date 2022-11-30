Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. 296,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,374,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

