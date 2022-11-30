Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.86. 152,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,517. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $273.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

