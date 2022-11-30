Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,752 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.