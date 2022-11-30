Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $529.72. 40,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.70 and a 200 day moving average of $516.94. The company has a market capitalization of $494.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $439.22 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

