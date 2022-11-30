Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86,530 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. 11,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,013. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

