Quant Price Tops $120.15 (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $34.62 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for $120.15 or 0.00711937 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06869730 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00508104 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.32 or 0.30905321 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.