Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234,509 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.65% of Quanta Services worth $116,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,636. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $151.77.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

