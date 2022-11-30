Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 87,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chewy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 267,414 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.26 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

