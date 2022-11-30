Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 29,698 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. 19,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,558. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

