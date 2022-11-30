Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.09. 87,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,105. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

