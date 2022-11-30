Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,794 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

MRO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 172,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,047,243. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

