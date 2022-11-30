Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,906 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

