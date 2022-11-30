Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

Sun Communities stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.44. 10,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,088. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.06.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.