Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 244 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.58. 9,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

