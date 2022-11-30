Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,047 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Illumina accounts for about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.95. 15,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

