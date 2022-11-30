Quantum One Day Trading Volume Tops $180,922.59 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 93.3% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,000.46 and $180,922.59 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,490.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,876.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

