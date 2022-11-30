QuarkChain Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $48.53 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

