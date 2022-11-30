Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Shares of QTRHF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Quarterhill Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Quarterhill’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

