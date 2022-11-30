RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). Approximately 134,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 76,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.17).

RA International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.40. The firm has a market cap of £23.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.