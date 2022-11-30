Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Trading Down 50%

Shares of Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) were down 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 100,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 269,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Radient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.