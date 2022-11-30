Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $70.76 million and $5.61 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.56 or 0.01783790 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012040 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040144 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000541 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.01802392 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.