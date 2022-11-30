Ramius Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRWW)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 301,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Acquisition by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGRWW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

