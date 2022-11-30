Ramius Advisors LLC Takes Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERESW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 31,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,004. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

