Ramius Advisors LLC Takes Position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,105,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXCOW. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

FXCOW remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,498. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.