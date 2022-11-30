Ramius Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACW)

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 434,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Down 20.0 %

OXACW traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,776. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

