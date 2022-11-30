RAMP (RAMP) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $43,952.35 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

