Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires 16,727 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 12.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 1,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.