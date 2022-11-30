Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,340 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,013. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

