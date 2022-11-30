Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

