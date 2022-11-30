Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,330. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

