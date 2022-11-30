Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 32,479 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5,504.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,479 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.95. 113,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,465. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.