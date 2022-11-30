Rational Advisors LLC Sells 203,399 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,399 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 237,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FBND stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,963. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

